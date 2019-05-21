Shots were fired Saturday and Sunday at Barrister Place, Monday at Manchester Square

For the third time in three nights, Dover police are investigating a reported shooting in the city.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said this incident took place at about 11:47 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Stevenson Drive and White Oak Road.

The victim, a 36-year-old man was leaving the Manchester Square community when he said a black SUV pulled up in front of him and a man inside fired several rounds. The SUV followed the driver as he tried to speed away and several more shots were fired, Hoffman said.

The victim was not injured, he said.

On Saturday, May 18, a home in the 400 block of Barrister Place was hit by gunfire, and on Sunday, May 19, a man was hit in the leg when shots were fired, also in the 400 block of Barrister Place. Two vehicles also were hit.

Hoffman said investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.