The University of Delaware Kent County 4-H is currently planning its upcoming summer day camp.

Cloverbud Campers ages 5-7 and Traditional Campers ages 8-12 participate in age-appropriate classes in science, outdoor adventures, foods and nutrition. A participant need not be a member of 4-H to attend.

The camps are set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, July 8-12, at the Harrington Moose Lodge, 16268 S. Dupont Highway.

The camp director is a University of Delaware employee who supervises the counselors and is certified in CPR and first aid. The counselors are trained 4-H youth leaders. Cost includes camp T-shirt, snacks and drinks. Campers provide their own lunches.

Cost is $125 for the week.

Kent County 4-H Day Camp registration form plus 4-H Health Form are required for registration; both are available at bit.ly/2HH1DyA and at the Kent County Extension Office, University of Delaware Paradee Center, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover.

For more, call 730-4000 or email jtrunfio@udel.edu.