First State Antique Tractor Club will hold its 19th annual show on June 14-15 at the Ross Mansion, 23669 Ross Station Road, Seaford.

This year’s show will feature tractor will be Allis-Chalmers and Related Equipment. There will be activities for all ages such as touch-a-truck and touch-a-tractor, kids pedal tractor pull and silent auction. There will also be a car and truck show and antique stationary engines operating and on display.

There will be live music entertainment June 14, as well as a crafting area with blacksmith, basketmaker, broom maker and free face painting. Delaware State Police will be on hand for K9 demonstrations and fingerprinting for child safety. The show also features a flea market area and bake sale with fresh baked goods to benefit club activities.

At noon June 15, the club will present four $1,000 scholarships to full-time students who are enrolled and accepted in an agricultural program at a two- or four-year university or college. The scholarships are offered to high school seniors from Delaware and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Admission and parking for the show are free.

For more, visit firststateantiquetractorclub.com.