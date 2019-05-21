The Delaware Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers & Ranchers will hold its 10th annual YF&R Strawberry Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at Bobola Farm and Florist, 5268 Forrest Avenue, Dover.

More than 550 people attended the strawberry festival in 2018, and the long-range forecast for May 25 is sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s.

A $5 wristband allows unlimited Fun Zone access, which includes live music by the Captain Mike band, a bounce house, petting zoo, barrel cart rides, face-painting and games for the kids.

New this year is a wagon ride to the strawberry patch, the Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation’s mobile Ag Lab and an antique tractor to view.

There will be strawberries, fresh, red-ripe, just-picked or ready for you-pick. Concessions include fresh-smoked pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and chips with homemade strawberry shortcake and strawberry ice cream for dessert, along with soda, water or juice.

Proceeds from the day go into YF&R’s general fund that promotes leadership training, benefits community assistance, provides scholarships and supports the FFA and 4-H through the livestock auction at the Delaware State Fair.

For more, visit defb.org.