Joined by Commissioner Perry Phelps, friends and family, 21 men and women graduated from the 231st Correctional Employee Initial Training Academy of the Delaware Department of Correction on May 10 and have been assigned to facilities throughout the state.

The 11-week training program focuses on a professional development curriculum critical to developing the skills of correctional staff in achieving the mission of public safety and reducing recidivism. The training program includes inmate supervision, weapons and chemical munitions, defensive tactics, emergency preparedness, report writing, behavioral health training, CPR/basic first aid and interpersonal communication.

The ceremony featured a traditional badge pinning. It also included the presentation of the Outstanding Cadet awarded to Officer Paul Mourad and class speaker Officer Amy Brinkley.

Phelps spoke on the importance of the Department’s core values: integrity, courage, accountability, respect and diversity.

“Be respectful of other staff, inmates, and the public and most importantly: respect yourselves,” said Phelps. “Be tolerant of others as tolerance allows us to listen to others, share their experiences and learn from a different perspective. Have empathy for those around you for it will make us all better people in our everyday lives.”

The instructional team for CEIT Class 231 consisted of Primary Instructor Joseph Sheridan, Instructor Randall Meding and Drill Instructors Vincent Lewis and Aaron Brown.