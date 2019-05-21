Patricia Pecora, a 2005 graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, was presented with a tribute May 16 by Rep. Lyndon Yearick and the Delaware House of Representatives in honor of her silver and bronze medals she won at the Special Olympics World Games.

The 2019 Special Olympics World Games were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from March 14-21.

Pecora won a silver medal in the 4-by-50-meter freestyle swim competition and won fourth place in the individual 50-meter backstroke. For 13 years, she has competed in swimming, basketball and soccer, and qualified for the World Games by winning gold medals at the Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games.