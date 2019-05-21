Bayhealth will offer the American Heart Association Heartsaver Friends and Family CPR from 4 to 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, General Foods Conference Center, 640 S. State St., Dover.

The course is designed for people who want to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation but do not need a CPR course completion card to meet a job requirement. This course is recommended for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others age 14 and older interested in learning how to save a life.

Textbooks for the class can be purchased at the hospital Retail Shop; it is recommended that students purchase the books seven days prior to class for review. Textbooks must be brought to class.

The cost is $18. Registration is required.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/classes or call 877-453-7107.