The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship staff will host a rain barrel-building workshop in conjunction with the Reclaim Our River Nanticoke Series Program from 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at Hardin Hall, 20 W. Fourth St., Blades.

Participation is limited and attendees must register at bit.ly/2HDFzEU.

Workshop participants will receive free rain barrel conversion kits on a first-come, first-served basis, including a 55-gallon plastic drum or curbside trash can to take home as a ready-made rain barrel. The workshop will open with a brief overview about the benefits of rain barrels, the do’s and don’ts in using them, and barrel assembly and maintenance. Workshop participants can construct their own rain barrel with guidance, or request that DNREC staff or a ROR member help them with assembly. While the rain barrels are being put together, participants will also learn about watering native plants with them and about techniques to improve Delaware’s water quality.

This workshop is offered as part of the ROR-Nanticoke Series, a program designed to bring more water quality-oriented events, workshops and recreational opportunities to the Nanticoke River watershed. The ROR program offers information on reducing nutrient and sediment pollution and improving water quality, promotes public access to waterways and provides recreational opportunities as a way to connect residents to their waterways and inspire them to make improvements. For more on the ROR program, visit de.gov/nps.

Rain barrels collect and store water from roofs and downspouts for future uses such as watering lawns, gardens and house plants; cleaning off gardening tools; and washing cars. Using a rain barrel can help lower water bills, particularly during the summer, by collecting thousands of gallons of usable water a year. Rain barrels also play an important role in reducing water pollution and protecting water resources by collecting the residential stormwater runoff before it reaches local streams and rivers.

For more, call 739-9922 or email philip.miller@delaware.gov.