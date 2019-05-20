The Col. John Haslet Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Dover honored outgoing Chapter Regent Sharon Burge and Vice Regent Amy Hallett at its meeting May 11.

Newly-elected Chapter Regent Lexie McFassel presented floral bouquets and thanked them for their contributions and dedicated service to the chapter.

Formed in 1897, the chapter was named for Col. John Haslet, commander of the Continental Army's 1st Delaware Regiment in the American Revolutionary War. Currently, the Chapter has 63 members, who work on projects that promote historic preservation, education, good citizenship and patriotism. DAR members can prove lineal bloodline descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

For more, visit colonelhasletdar.org or dar.org.