The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined Dover Air Force Base for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of The Grill at Eagle Creek Golf Course on April 13.

The Grill at Eagle Creek is a family-friendly restaurant located close to more than 900 base-housing residents. It was rebranded into a venue that suits base families, dormitory airmen, transient personnel at lodging and golfers at the Eagle Creek Golf Course. The restaurant footprint is not new, but the updated menu and décor intends to garner the interest from the diverse population of the base. The Dover community is also home to active duty and retired military families. The goal is to see The Grill become a dining destination for all eligible users, even though those who do not live in the base housing community. As the new venue becomes successful, there is an intent to continue improving the facilities, programs and services.

The Grill currently offers plated meals for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and dinner service on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. The menu reflects a new twist but still has something for everyone. They also have added two new services, Curbside Pick-up and Eagles Rest Inn delivery, to provide broader service to their customers.

For more, visit doverafb436fss.com/the-grill or call 677-6038.