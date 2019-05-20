The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined the Schrock family for a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for Beaverdam Pet Food on April 12 at Beaverdam’s facility, 12933 Sussex Highway, Greenwood.

Working daily with animal nutrition, feeds and supplements for nearly 30 years, founder Truman Schrock had grown concerned about the pet food industry. He realized that most people had no idea what ingredients and additives were going into their pet food and began a dream that would one day become Beaverdam Pet Food. Beaverdam was founded in 2003, out of the home of Truman and his wife, Mary, in Greenwood. They continue to operate in Greenwood and deliver Beaverdam products to the mid-Atlantic region, as well as, distributing to the national pet company Chewy.com and will soon be distributing to Amazon.

Beaverdam has four lines of dog food — HiEnergy, HiProtein, Skippers Choice and Eli’s Select — as well as cat food, Sheila’s Pick. They have three varieties of dog cookies — peanut butter, cheddar cheese and oatmeal cinnamon — all of which are human-grade. They also have 18 different bones and chews that are all sourced in the U.S. and smoked, with no added preservatives.

Through the many years of business, Beaverdam and the Schrock family have been an ongoing support to their pet community as well as the humans that love them. They participate in fundraising events, with financial contributions and educational presence. They are also happy to give samples of their products and to see if a diet change can help someone’s pets.

For more, visit beaverdampetfood.com or call 349-5299.