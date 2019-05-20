Police say man allegedly stabbed co-worker.

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man for a felony assault following an argument with a co-worker.

The incident occurred Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m. when troopers responded to an area hospital in reference to a victim who was being treated for a stab wound. Further investigation revealed that the victim, a 58-year-old male, is a contractor and had received a call from a customer who was not satisfied. The victim proceeded to make contact with his co-worker, identified as 51-year-old Oscar Masias, who had actually performed the work. The victim responded to Masias’s residence in the 200 block of Main Street in Little Creek, Dover, when an argument ensued.

Police say Masias became enraged over the situation, leading to a physical altercation. As the victim was exiting his vehicle, Masias obtained a knife from the victim’s vehicle and proceeded to stab him.

The victim was able to leave the residence and was privately transported to the hospital, where he was being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Masias was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He was transported to Troop 3 and charged with: Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; assault second degree.

Masias was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $15,000 unsecured bond.