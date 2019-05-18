Struck in the dark, was not using crosswalk

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night in Rehoboth.

The incident occurred on May 17, around 11:10 p.m., as a 1993 Oldsmobile sedan was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the area of Rehoboth Avenue Extended. The pedestrian, a 56-year-old Rehoboth Beach man, was walking east to west from the northbound lanes, not in a designated crosswalk.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing without reflective material and was not carrying a light. He walked directly in front of the Oldsmobile and was struck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police are withholding his name, pending notification of next of kin.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit will continue their investigation into theincident.