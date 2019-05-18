March For babies taking place at Polytech this morning.

Today is Saturday, May 18, 2019, the 138th day of the year.

Today’s weather:

Sun with some clouds today and a high of 76. Low 60.

From our calendar

The Kent County March For Babies takes place beginning at 9 a.m. at Polytech High School, 823 Walnut Shade Road, Woodside. This is a fundraiser for the March of Dimes. Our goal is to raise funds and awareness of the misson of the March of Dimes. Registration starts at 9:00AM. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 10:30 a.m. It is a 2.5 mile community walk around Polytech High School. Register at www.marchforbabies.org/event/kent to join a team or create your own and start fundraising today.

