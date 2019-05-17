New tunes from Megan Thee Stallion, Luna Shadows and others.

OLIVIA O'BRIEN with Seeb and Space Primates - 'Fade Out'

Multi-platinum, purple-haired songstress Olivia O'Brien's track with Space Primates and Norwegian production-duo Seeb, "Fade Out," is all about ghosting and the reality of modern dating.

CHEAT CODES ft. Danny Quest and Ina Wroldsen - 'I Feel Ya'

Pop/EDM trio Cheat Codes returns with the vibe-y tune "I Feel Ya," with Danny Quest and Ina

MEGAN THEE STALLION - 'Fever'

Megan Thee Stallion introduces the world to Hot Girl Meg, her liberated party-girl persona on her new project, "Fever." Megan Thee Stallion is a female rapper who's loved by both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

LUNA SHADOWS - 'lowercase'

The video for Luna Shadows' glitchy new tune "lowercase" is heavily inspired by digital movement. Luna Shadows is an artist, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist creating alternative pop with a dark melancholy and a California twist.