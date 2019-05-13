Two injured in Seaford incident

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash that occurred in Seaford.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 12, 2019 around 11 p.m., when a 2003 Mazda 6 was traveling southbound in the center of the northbound lanes of Sussex Highway (Route 13), north of Cannon Road (Route 18). At the same time, a 2009 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound in the right lane of Route 13, approaching the Mazda.

The operator of the Toyota attempted to swerve to the left just before impact, but the two cars collided. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the left lane of northbound Route 13. The driver of the third vehicle, a 2014 Ford Focus, traveling northbound on Route 13 and approaching the collision scene, failed to see the crash. The Ford struck both vehicles.

The operator of the Toyota had exited his vehicle after the initial impact and was subsequently struck and injured during the second impact.

The operator of the Mazda, a 22-year-old male from Georgetown, was not properly restrained and was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Toyota, a 66-year-old male from Ellendale, was properly restrained and was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Ford, a 54-year-old male from Bridgeville, was properly restrained and not injured.