Seven projects statewide will receive $3.2 million from Delaware’s Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund to address vacant, abandoned or foreclosed properties, Gov. John Carney announced May 13.

Carney was joined by Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi, Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen and elected officials and community leaders from across Delaware.

The Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund is used to support community development, address crime and transform neighborhoods that are experiencing blight or other forms of stress. Through the program, abandoned properties are removed, renovated or replaced and sold to low-income residents who then become homeowners.

This is the third round of funding since the Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund was launched in 2015. The investment of $3.2 million will leverage an estimated $9.4 million in private or other funding sources and lead to more than 60 new or rehabilitated housing units in Wilmington, New Castle County, Dover, Milford and Georgetown.

Housing projects chosen for funding in this round are:

— Central Baptist Community Development Corporation (Wilmington): $500,000 to address and rehabilitate 10 vacant properties in the city’s East Side Neighborhood. This project is a joint effort between the CBCDC and Cinnaire Solutions.

— Cinnaire Solutions (Wilmington): $450,000 for acquisition, demolition and new construction of nine long-term vacant properties on the 600 block of West Eighth Street in West Center City. This project is a partnership between Cinnaire and the Delaware Valley Development Co., a long-standing Delaware-based affordable housing developer.

— Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank (Wilmington): $505,000 to acquire and demolish 10 or more vacant properties on the 600 block of North Jefferson Street in West Center City. This project supports the same neighborhood of vacant properties as the Cinnaire project.

— New Castle County Department of Community Services (New Castle County): $400,000 to continue revitalization efforts along the Route 9 corridor. Funds will be used to purchase and renovate four blighted and vacant homes in the Collins Park community and four additional homes in the distressed community of Edgemoor Gardens.

— NCALL Research (Dover). $500,000 to support 10 newly constructed homes in the Restoring Central Dover target area within the Downtown Development District (DDD). This is a partnership between NCALL and Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity.

— Milford Housing Development Corporation (Milford). $350,000 to support seven newly constructed or rehabbed homes. This work will take place in the neighborhoods surrounding downtown Milford where several DDD projects are already underway.

— Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (Georgetown). $500,000 to identify and acquire 10 properties in the Kimmeytown neighborhood. Two properties will be sold to the MHDC to reconstruct or rehabilitate.

The CBCDC in Wilmington will use Strong Neighborhoods funding as they continue efforts to improve the East Side of the city.

Since the launch of the Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund in 2015, $11.25 million has been awarded to organizations throughout the state, leveraging an estimated $34.2 million in private and other investment. The program was initially funded using one-time bank settlement dollars and is now funded with a $3 million allocation in the FY 2019 state bond bill. Including the awards announced today, the Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund has provided resources to remove, renovate, or replace more than 230 blighted properties throughout the state.

For more, call 739-4263 or visit destatehousing.com.