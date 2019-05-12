Rodger Scarborough will spend one year in jail

A 62-year-old Frederica man who had possession of a neighbor’s dog when it mauled a young child has been sentenced to prison.

Deputy Attorney General Dennis Kelleher secured a guilty plea to assault second degree from Rodger Scarborough in Superior Court, Department of Justice spokesman Mat Marshall said.

The case began Nov. 25, 2018, when Scarborough allegedly took a pit bull from a yard in Frederica and then ran away with the animal. Shortly afterward the animal attacked the 4-year-old who was playing outside his home. The boy’s mother and a friend struggled to free the boy and were able to get the dog to release the child but only after they sustained a number of serious injuries.

The boy suffered a number of serious cuts to his upper lip, cuts to his upper back, forehead, and back of his head.

The child first was treated at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover then transferred to the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. The mother and her friend also were treated for their injuries at the Bayhealth hospital.

Scarborough, 62, initially was charged with first-degree reckless endangering creating a substantial risk of death to another, two counts of second-degree reckless endangering, third-degree criminal trespass, and theft.

Scarborough was sentenced to one year of confinement as well as one year of probation, Marshall said. Social worker Kerry McElwee and administrative assistant Crystal Khan assisted with the case.