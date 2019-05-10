Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. One of the most popular metalcore bands, Of Mice and Men, is coming to Wilmington.

Their résumé includes landing No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock and Independent Charts and No. 4 on the genre-spanning Top 200. They’ve racked up over 153 million Spotify streams, 20 million YouTube views and millions of social media followers.

The band has also shared stages with artists such as Metallica, Linkin Park and Queens of the Stone Age. They’ve released three studio album. But what’s most impressive is they’ve accomplished all of that in five years.

Joined with openers Dead American and Shvpes, Of Mice and Men will whip the northern end of the state into a frenzy with a concert at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Friday. COST $20. INFO thequeenwilmington.com or (202) 730-3331.

2. Folks will get to set sail with the Ardensingers in a performance featuring “The Pirates of Penzance.”

As a child, Frederic was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates by his nurse, Ruth. Now, at 21 years old, he’s fulfilled his indentures.

Focused on atoning for his past misdeeds with the pirates, he warns young wards to quickly leave the area. But it’s too late. They’re discovered by pirates.

“The Pirates of Penzance” will hit the sea at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $16 general; $14 members and seniors; $8 children age 12 and younger. INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.

3. Those of you with parched lips can expect to hydrate with “Lemonade,” poured by the indie funk/R&B group Kev Bev.

“Lemonade” is the latest project from the Texas band, which dropped in 2018.

Kev Bev seduces audiences with uptempo dance grooves, melodic vocals and memorable original songs influenced by the legendary Sly and the Family Stone and modern indie-pop favorites like Arcade Fire.

The Texans will groove your soul at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m, Friday. COST free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.