The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife is inviting budding anglers age 6-15 to learn to fish with a parent, grandparent or guardian on six upcoming “Take a Kid Fishing!” events.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” events are offered free of charge and will be held 9 a.m. to noon May 18 and June 1 and 15 at the Aquatic Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 and July 20 at Lums Pond State Park, 1068 Howell School Road, Bear; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at Redden State Forest, 18074 Redden Forest Drive, Georgetown.

Fishing equipment is provided by the Division of Fish & Wildlife free for use by participants. To ensure that enough supplies are on hand for these events, pre-registration is required. To pre-register for a “Take a Kid Fishing!” event, or for more information about the program or about volunteering as an instructor, email mary.rivera@delaware.gov.

“Take a Kid Fishing!” teaches youngsters fundamental fishing skills and conservation concepts, including catch-and-release. Along with the angling experience, these free fishing events also feature activity stations and prizes. Packing refreshments and a picnic lunch is encouraged.

Most parents, grandparents or others age 16 and older who engage in fishing with “Take a Kid Fishing!” participants must have a current Delaware fishing license and a Delaware fisherman information network number. The free FIN number is included as part of a Delaware fishing license purchase. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may visit delaware-fin.com or call 800-432-9228 toll-free to obtain their free FIN number.

Delaware fishing licenses are sold online, at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901; and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license, visit bit.ly/2H7eZ72.

For more on fishing in Delaware, visit bit.ly/2H7U7fN.