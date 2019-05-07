The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Sweetbriar Road between U.S. 9 and Cave Neck Road, Lewes, from 5 a.m. May 14 until 11:59 p.m. May 16.

Delmarva Central Railroad will be completing roadway improvements to the pedestrian crossing on Sweetbriar Road.

The northbound detour route is Sweetbriar Road to US 9 to Hudson Road onto Cave Neck Road and to Sweetbriar Road.

The southbound detour route is Sweetbriar Road onto Cave Neck Road to Hudson Road to US 9 and to Sweetbriar Road.

Detour signage will be posted.