The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Wilmington Savings Fund Society, hosted a shredding event May 3 at WSFS Bank on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

In total, 22,514 pounds of paper was shredded in four hours, surpassing the 2018 record of 17,000 pounds.

For more, call 227-6446 or visit beach-fun.com.