The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Faulkland Road, between Newport Gap Pike and West Oakland Drive, Wilmington, from 7 a.m. May 13 until 4 p.m. May 27, for ongoing intersection improvements.

The left turn lane from Newport Gap Pike onto Faulkland Road eastbound will be lengthened approximately 400 feet. The concrete medians will be removed, and a new traffic signal will be installed. In addition, the sidewalk will be extended along Faulkland Road from Oakland Drive to the intersection.

Motorists heading north on Newport Gap Pike will be detoured to Greenbank Road west of Route 141 to Centerville Road and return to Faulkland Road east.

Motorists traveling south on Newport Gap Pike will be detoured to Greenbank Road to Centerville Road and back to Faulkland Road eastbound.

Motorists westbound will be detoured to Centerville Road to Greenbank Road to Newport Gap Pike north to Faulkland Road.

Detour signage will be posted.