Near Georgetown. 7 a.m. May 8, until 11 p.m. May 18, pending weather

Starting May 8 Zack Excavating will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipes on Shortly Road between Homestead Road and Paradise Road, Georgetown.

Detour:

Northbound: Shortly Road northbound, turn right on Hardscrabble Road and make a left onto Governor Stockley Road, turn left on Paradise Road and continue to Shortly Road.

Southbound: Shortly Road southbound, will turn left on Paradise Road to Governor Stockley Road and continue south to Hardscrabble Road, make a right turn to Shortly Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.