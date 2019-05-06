The Rev. Tracy R. Keenan, the newly installed missional presbyter of New Castle Presbytery, will preach the 11 a.m. May 19 service at First Presbyterian Church of Milford, 101 S. Walnut St.

Keenan was installed as missional presbyter, one of two executive positions in the judicatory governing the Presbyterian Church in Delaware and the Eastern Shore, on March 2 at the presbytery’s annual Beach Retreat. She comes to the area from Covenant Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio, where she served as pastor-head-of-staff. Keenan also served two churches in Pittsburgh and one in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Keenan graduated from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in education and a minor in music. She earned a Master of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and a Doctorate of Ministry in preaching from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.

Keenan has worked in prosperous churches with professionals and churches with few resources and passion. She has friends among the homeless, the recovering community and symphony-goers. She rides a Harley, plays the piano, composes music and looks for the joy. Most important, Keenan believes that Jesus’ table is big enough for us all.

For more, visit fpcmilford.org.