Dover police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Simon Circle neighborhood.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 9:24 p.m. Sunday, May 5 while the 16-year-old victim was walking from the nearby Royal Farms store to a home in the 800 block of W. North St.

Three young black men came up to the victim, punched and hit him, and one brandished a knife, causing cuts to his face, arms, and chest. The trio ran off after taking money from the victim.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.