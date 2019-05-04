Six candidates are running for three seats on Townsend Town Council.

The Townsend Town Council election will be held at town hall, 141 Main St., today, Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Six candidates are running to fill three seats on the five-member council. The terms are for two years each.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

• Anthony Franco,

• Scott Lobdell,

• Thomas McDonald,

• Richard Palumbo,

• Dr. Marcelle Paschall-Wiggins,

• Deidre Sosa.

For profiles of the candidates, see the Townsend website, www.townsend.delaware.gov.

To be eligible to vote, a person must:

• be at least 18 years old;

• reside in town limits for 90 consecutive days immediately preceding the election and/or be a legal owner of property within the corporate limits of the Town of Townsend for 90 consecutive days immediately preceding the election;

• be a citizen of the United States;

• be registered to vote with the state of Delaware.