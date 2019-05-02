Dive in.

1. Bringing the Noise to Dewey

Kristen and the Noise will keep the late-night party going this weekend.

The band’s song range is vast, catering to any type of crowd, whether they enjoy Top40 pop , R&B, oldies, rock, hip-hop and more.

Kristen and the Noise has displayed their talents nationwide from Los Angeles to Florida and Utah.

This tried-and-true band will give you an excuse to stay up late when they hit the stage at 10 p.m., Saturday.

IF YOU GO

227-4600 ADDRESS The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach WEBSITE Thestarboard.com

2. Spring sing

Conductor and artistic director Colin Armstrong will lead Southern Delaware Chorale in the springtime program “For the Beauty of the Earth.”

The works will include “Finlandia,” “Shenandoah,” “Deep River” and “For the Beauty of the Earth.”

The concert begins at 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 adults.

IF YOU GO

260-7022 ADDRESS Epworth United Methodist Church 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE Southerndelawarechorale.org

3. Fresh Friday concert

Cold Spring Union has a warm plate with roots of Americana, country and rock ‘n’ roll.

Around for less than a year, the band has already managed to share the stage with national acts such as Shooter Jennings, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Cassadee Pope, Alabama, Sam Bush, Ward Hayden and the Outliers, and more.

The genesis of Cold Spring Union began late last summer when John Rossey (guitar/vocals) decided to switch things up and create a new project.

You can catch the quartet rocking out at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach INFO dogfish.com