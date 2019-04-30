In a press conference inside his City Hall office, Mayor Robin Christiansen announced the retirement of Dover Chief of Police Marvin C. Mailey Jr.

Mailey will hand over the reins May 17 to Maj. Tim Stump, who will serve until a selection board picks a new chief.

Mayor Robin Christiansen said the search process will begin following the adoption of the city's budget, after July 1. He expects the process to last until September.

Christiansen added the city plans a nationwide canvass to find Mailey's replacement.