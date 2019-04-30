The Delaware Department of Education awarded eight new 21st Century Community Learning Center program grants under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The 21st CCLC programs are designed to provide students with academic enrichment activities to improve the academic success of students from Title I schools. Schools are designated as Title I based on high percentages of students who come from low-income families.

The 21st CCLC programs are partnerships between a school (or schools) and community partner(s). Partnerships may design programs that support elementary, middle, and/or high school students. Subgrantees must serve students who attend schools that are eligible as Title I schoolwide programs. Subgrantees must offer opportunities for families to actively and meaningfully engage in their children’s education.

Funding for 21st CCLCs is awarded through a competitive process. Applicants propose a program and budget based on the activities designed to meet the needs of their students. These programs are renewable for up to five years.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware and the Red Clay Consolidated School District ($320,000) will institute a Futures Workshop summer and after-school program for 110 students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Shortlidge Academy and Highlands and Richey elementary schools. The program will offer students a wide range of educational and recreational activities, including tutoring in the core content areas, mentoring, youth development programs, literacy activities, homework help and music and dance.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware and the Seaford School District ($400,000) will launch a Great Futures summer and after-school program for 110 K-8 students at the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club for students in Blades, Central, West Seaford and Fred Douglass elementary schools as well as Seaford Middle School. The program will offer life skills, physical fitness, nutrition, leadership programs, dance, drama, science, engineering and technology.

The Cape Henlopen School District ($320,000) will run the Friends at Milton Elementary summer and after-school program with two community partners, the Milton Public Library and the Milton Theater. About 110 Milton Elementary students in first through fifth grade will participate in experiences that encourage critical thinking, influencing others positively, respecting diversity and growing through perseverance and determination.

The Capital School District ($240,000) will lead the East Dover 21st Century Student Learning and Achievement Matters Program with community partners Junior Achievement of Delaware, Kent County Community School, Dover YMCA, Wesley College, Dover Police Athletic League, Polytech Adult Education Parents as Teachers, Delaware Multicultural Civic Organization, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay and University of Delaware Cooperative Extension 4-H. About 105 East Dover Elementary School K-4 students will combine academic and enrichment components with prevention and social/emotional wellness activities that bring quality, real-world learning experiences to students and their families during summer and after school.

The Colonial School District ($399,621) will manage the Creating Access and Opportunity in Colonial summer and after-school program with community partners the Summer Learning Collaboration, the Police Athletic League of Delaware, and University of Delaware Cooperative Extension 4-H. About 185 students from Castle Hills and Eisenberg elementary schools will take part in a year-round program of activities that will help students be better equipped to excel as students, athletes, artists, engineers and citizens.

Duffy’s Hope Inc. and the Christina School District ($240,000) will operate the Duffy’s Hope After-school Prevention Program to allow 85 ninth- through 12th-grade students from Glasgow High School to have hands-on learning and opportunities throughout summer and after school to create focus topics based on their interests. Students will participate in various forms of enrichment and team-building activities to engage their families and have fun learning.

The Latin American Community Center and the Red Clay Consolidated School District ($240,000) will institute the LACC Youth Achievement Center summer and afterschool for 85 seventh- through ninth-grade students from A. I. du Pont Middle School and A. I. du Pont High School. The program will offer organized sports, and enrichment activities, STEM and multimedia programs, leadership development, service learning and exploring pathways to career and college. The program will also improve caregivers' parenting skills, English language learning and literacy and participation in the students' educational process.

The Woodbridge School District ($230,000) will lead the Phillis Wheatley Elementary School 21st CCLC Afterschool and Summer Program for third- through fifth-grade students. The program will advance academic and social skills and increase family and school connectedness for students struggling with literacy and mathematics. There will be opportunities for the students to work together on literacy, STEM and college and career readiness. Social skills instruction and physical fitness will help students become healthy in body and mind.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is a competitive federal grant program managed by the Delaware Department of Education.

For more, call 735-4100 or email john.hulse@doe.k12.de.us.