The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Shortly Road, between Homestead Road and Paradise Road, Georgetown, from 7 a.m. May 8 until 11 p.m. May 18.

DelDOT's contractor, Zack Excavating will remove and replace the crossroad pipes on Shortly Road for drainage improvements.

The northbound detour route is Shortly Road northbound, turn right on Hardscrabble Road and make a left to Governor Stockley Road, turn left on Paradise Road and continue to Shortly Road.

The southbound detour route is Shortly Road southbound, will turn left on Paradise Road to Governor Stockley Road and continue south to Hardscrabble Road, make a right turn to Shortly Road.

Detour signage will be posted.