The Kent County Association for Family and Community Education is seeking scholarship nominees.

The scholarship is awarded to a Kent County student who has been accepted at the University of Delaware, Delaware State University, Delaware Technical & Community College, Wesley College or Wilmington University with the intention of majoring in human resources, agriculture or social services. The scholarship is $300.

Nominees must be accepted at one of the above colleges and must write a letter including current interests and activities, college goals and plans after college, along with a transcript and three letters of reference.

Letters must be addressed to the chairman of the Scholarship Committee and mailed to KCFCE Scholarship Committee, Kathleen Splane, 69 Transportation Circle, Dover, DE 19901, by June 1. Any letters received after that date cannot be considered.