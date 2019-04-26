Pipe work between Route 26/Millsboro Highway and Blueberry Lane.

JJID Inc. will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipes on Nine Foot Road for drainage improvements between Route 26/Millsboro Highway and Blueberry Lane, west of Dagsboro, 7 a.m. April 29 until 11 p.m. May 6, pending weather.

Message signs will be in place to advise motorists of the upcoming closure and detour routes.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.