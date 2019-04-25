Joe Biden has announced that he will seek the democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Joe Biden announced in a video posted on Facebook this morning that he is entering the race for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

He joins 19 other Democrats who have already declared.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons immediately sent out a statement endorsing Biden’s candidacy.

"We are at a crucial moment in our history,” Coons said. “We need leaders who will bring us together instead of tearing us apart, who will focus on the real issues facing American families, and who will restore the United States’ role in the world as a force for stability, freedom and human rights. Joe Biden is that leader, and I’m proud to endorse him for President of the United States.

Coons said Biden played a leading role in making the Obama-Biden administration a progressive and effective government that did more to lift up American families, broaden access to health care, deal with climate change, rein in Wall Street, and respect the LGBTQ community than any before it.

"Joe is also better prepared than anyone to lead America on the world stage at a time when our commitments to our allies and our values are being questioned like never before. Joe knows what it means to strengthen our alliances, stare down our adversaries, and represent the best of America abroad.”

In addition to serving as Obama’s vice president, the 76-year-old Biden served as a U.S. senator from 1973 to 2009, and before that had served on the New Castle County Council.

“The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy...everything that has made America -- America --is at stake,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester also endorsed Biden's run.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) released the following statement endorsing Vice President Biden's candidacy for President of the United States.

“Having known Joe for over 30 years, I can speak to his character, love of country, and ability to help heal others in times of tragedy and despair," she said. "He has experienced loss and grief and knows what it takes to meet that pain with the optimism that our best days are ahead of us. We need an experienced leader who embodies our best values and can bring back stability, integrity, and honor to our country. Joe is the right leader for this moment in history. I am excited to endorse his candidacy, and I look forward to working with him to restore the soul of this nation, rebuild the middle class, and unify our country."