Unused, expired meds can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 27

New Castle County

Permanent collection locations available year round:

Newark Police Department, 220 S. Main. St., Newark New Castle County Police Department, 3601 N. Dupont Highway

Saturday locations:

· Christiana Care Surgical Center, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark

· Delaware City Police Department, 407 Clinton St., Delaware City

· Delaware State Police Troop 2, 100 La Grange Ave., Newark

· Middletown Police Department, 130 Hampden Road, Middletown

· New Castle County Airport, 151 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle

· Shipley Manor Nursing Home, 2723 Shipley Road, Wilmington

· Wilmington VA Medical Center, 1601 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

Medications for disposal must be in a container such as a pill bottle, box, blister pack, or zipped plastic bag, with personal information removed. Liquid medications must be in their original containers. Needles, aerosols, biohazard materials, medical equipment and batteries will not be accepted.



