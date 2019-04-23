Yearly BBQ cook off

Spring is here, and there’s no better time to break out the grill and show off your barbecue skills than at the second New Garden BBQ Festival on Sunday, April 28, from 12 to 5 p.m., at the New Garden Township Park, 8938 Gap Newport Pike, Landenberg, Pa.

The second annual BBQ festival is hosted by Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America and New Garden Township.

The BBQ competition is sanctioned and judged by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS). While KCBS judges will be sampling the competitors' chicken and ribs entries, the public can purchase a variety of food and drinks from the following vendors: 22 BBQ, On the Roll, SwampTown BBQ, Natalie's Fine Foods, Uncle John's BBQ, Savannas Tender Love & Fries, El Mercadito, Rita's Water Ice, Baked of West Chester, Harvest Ridge Winery and Victory Brewing Company.

Kids and teens can enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, archery, paintball to a target, a gaga pit, Spikeball, giant checkers, giant Jenga, ladderball, corn hole, volleyball/badminton, giant bubbles, Twister, a huge playground, kite flying, face painting, and more.

So come kick off the barbecue season with your neighbors in Landenberg. In addition to kids games and live music, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and listen to live music from two great bands, the Late Ambitions and Old 442.

The festival will help defray the cost of scouting for many area youth through the Friends of Scouting Program.

Specifically, it helps pay for uniforms, registration fees, camps, and leadership training. It will also help improve camps and create awareness of scouting’s benefits. Last year's inaugural event attracted over 1,200 people.

If you would like to sponsor the event, enter as BBQ competitor or as a vendor, or simply want to come out for the food, drinks, and fun (and an entrance fee of just $3), visit brandywinebbq.com.

Check online for parking availability prior to the event.