On Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Hagley Museum in Wilmington kicks off the spring season with Maker Fest. Here are five things you need to know about this cool yearly event.

What is a “Maker Fest?”

Hagley’s third annual Maker Fest brings artisans and craftsmen who are passionate about their creations together with folks who may appreciate their level of craftsmanship. According to a press release from Hagley, the festival fosters the “Maker Culture” by “providing a venue where Makers can show what they are making and share what they are learning.” To that end, attendees are encouraged to strike up a conversation with like-minded Makers, and if not just enjoy the atmosphere of invention and inspiration.

What kinds of things do they make?

Everything from beer to musical instruments, and all the things in between. More than 40 Makers are expected to attend, including David Bromberg Fine Violins, Double Spiral Chocolate, Barrel of Makers, STEMRobotics, Microsoft, The Puppet Guy, Hammered and Forked, Again!, and First State Woodturners.

Is Maker’s Fest for kids or adults?

Both! There are hands-on activities for all age groups, and beer tasting for the grown-ups. Breweries this year include Bellefonte Brewing Co., Crooked Hammock Brewery, Dew Point Brewing, Liquid Alchemy Beverages, and Argilla Brewery. Yorklyn’s Dew Point Brewery will introduce its Black Powder IPA as homage to Hagley’s gunpowder roots. Owner John Hoffman describes the brew as “a porter on steroids” with coffee, malt, chocolate, citrus, and pine notes.

Is there an entrance fee?

Admission for the third annual Maker Fest is $5 for adults, $3 for kids six to 18, and free for children under 6 and Hagley members. Tickets are available in advance online at hagley.org/makerfest, or can be purchased at the event. Maker Fest is rain or shine.

Where do I park?

Guests should use GPS address 298 Buck Road Wilmington, DE 19807, in order to find parking near the Hagley Soda House. Parking is free for attendees.