The Smyrna Downtown Renaissance Association is celebrating Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge as a hometown special place with its 2019 Placemaking Project, a birdhouse and bird feeder decorating contest.

Contestants can decorate a bluebird house or bird feeder provided by the Renaissance Association and compete for prizes. Entries will be displayed and auctioned to benefit a special project within Smyrna’s Historic District at a reception and event featuring noted photographer Kevin Fleming on Sunday, May 19 at The Painted Stave.

The 16,251-acre Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is located on the Delaware Bay southeast of Smyrna. Established in 1937 as a wildlife refuge, it provides feeding, resting, and breeding grounds for migratory birds along the Atlantic Flyway. The refuge is known internationally and attracts visitors from around the world.

Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge was the fourth national site commemorated in 2015 in the United States Mint series of America the Beautiful Quarters.

Conde Nast Traveler Magazine selected Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge as Delaware's entry in its “The Most Beautiful Place in Every U.S. State” series in its July 21, 2017 magazine.

CONTEST DETAILS

The birdhouse and bird feeder decorating contest has four classes: youth, adult, invitational and freestyle.

Youth class is for children ages 5-14.

Adult class is for ages 15 and older.

Invitational class is for invited artists in the community who are being asked to design an entry.

Contestants in the youth, adult and invitational classes will decorate a free bird house or bird feeder provided by the Renaissance Association and will compete for a prize for the best entry in each class. Other participants will receive a certificate of appreciation. Judging will be by a panel of judges.

Enter early as the availability of bird houses and bird feeders is limited.

Freestyle class is for birdhouses built from scratch by the contestant without using the kit provided for other classes. These could include replicas of historic Smyrna buildings or any whimsical theme selected by the entrant. There will be a special prize for this class.

Entrants in the youth and adult classes can register for the contest and pick up their free wooden birdhouse or bird feeder while supplies last at Smyrna Cards and Gifts, 16 S. Main St., Smyrna, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or Saturday from 12-5 p.m.

The completed decorated birdhouses or bird feeders in all classes will be accepted Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Painted Stave, 106 W. Commerce St., Smyrna.

For more information visit the Smyrna Downtown Renaissance Association Facebook page or website at www.mydowntownsmyrn.org or call (302) 653-6449.