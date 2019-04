You might be the lucky winner.

Follow this link to our Dover Speedway trivia contest, take the quiz and you will be entered for a chance to win 2 tickets to the Sunday, May 5, Monster Energy Series Cup Race at Dover International Speedway.

promotions.doverpost.com/Dover-International-Speedway-Trivia/questions

Contest runs through Sunday, April 28. The winner will be drawn from all entries on Monday, April 29.