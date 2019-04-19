Bay Country Figure Skating Club will present its spring show, “The Lion King,” at 6 p.m. May 3 and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. May 4 at The Centre Ice Rink at Delaware State Fair, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Directed by skating director Jerry Santoferrara and coach Tom Harrison, the skating club’s spring fundraiser show is choreographed to the “Lion King” soundtrack, along with other familiar songs. More than 70 local skaters of all ages and levels, including Bay County Figure Skating Club members as well as students and coaches from the rink’s skating programs, will perform.

The show will also feature previews of 1st State Ice Theatre’s competitive programs for the 2018-19 season, which will culminate in competing at Theatre on Ice Nationals, set for June in Alabama. 1st State Ice Theatre has an adult team, which will perform its “Mama Mia” freestyle program, and an intermediate team, which will perform its “Horton Hears a Who” freestyle program.

Tickets are $10 adults, $8 for children ages 2-12, with free admission for children younger than 2.

For tickets and more, visit delawarestatefairgrounds.com and click the Centre Ice Rink icon, or call 398-5900. Tickets also will be available for purchase at the rink. For more on Bay Country Figure Skating Club, visit baycountryfsc.org.