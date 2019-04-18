Logan Hughes, a senior at Saint Thomas More Academy, was honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. STMA nominated Logan for national honors in fall 2018 in recognition of her volunteer service.

Hughes spent two summers interning at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover. She worked in the newborn intensive care unit, endoscopy and patient transport. During the internship, she assisted nurses and doctors with basic tasks and transported patients to locations within the hospital. Hughes volunteered for one four-hour shift a week for 10 weeks each summer, accumulating 80 volunteer hours.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

For more, visit saintmore.org.