Kent County Levy Court, Community Services Department, Division of Libraries released its 2019 Arts in the Park schedule.

Pack a picnic basket, bring a lawn chair or blanket for a free, family-friendly entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays May 22 through Aug. 7 at Brecknock Park, 80 Old Camden Road, Camden.

All programs are free. In case of inclement weather or if the temperature and/or heat index exceeds 95 degrees fahrenheit, the program will be moved to the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover. The status of events will be available by phone to 744-1919.

The 2019 Arts in the Park schedule includes: May 22, De Tierra Caliente, Latin party band; May 29, Best Kept Soul, hits from the 1950s to 1980s and today; June 5, The Funsters, a 10-piece variety party band; June 12, Wall of Cain, a power rock four-piece from Kent County; June 19, Cocktails at 3, a three-piece Kent County band playing classic pop, rock, country and island music; June 26, Mike Hines & The Look, Dover party band playing rhythm and blues, hip-hop, dance and old school funk; July 3, Free Range Blue, a four-piece acoustic Americana band; July 10, Deb & Mike, a wife/husband duo playing pop and rock hits; July 17, Reunion Band, an eight-piece band from the Kent County playing classic rock and soul hits; July 24, Cascading Carlos, a Guinness world record-holding juggler; July 31, Bad Juju, playing classic rock and blues; and Aug. 7, Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre presents "Alice In Wonderland."