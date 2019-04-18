It's All Good in Delaware will hold its annual charity golf tournament at noon April 26 at Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club, 1309 Ponderosa Drive, Magnolia, to benefit Canines Assisting Service Heroes.

CASH is a project founded by Kent County Chapter 850 Vietnam Veterans of America to provide service dogs to Delaware Veterans affected by post traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.

An average 22 veterans commit suicide each day, with PTS being attributed as one of the leading causes.

“Service dogs can be a changing factor in a veteran’s life, and a way for us Vietnam veterans to live up to our motto, ‘Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,’” said Joe Startt Jr., Chapter 850 president.

Registration is at 11 a.m.. with noon tee off. The $100 per golfer fee includes dinner and prizes.

It’s All Good in Delaware, founded in 2008, has raised and donated more than $305,000 to families in need in Kent County. Although most of the donations are to individual families, IAG has also supported organizations including Home of the Brave and the USO.

For registration and more, visit itsallgoodindelaware.com or call 632-9551.