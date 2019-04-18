In celebration of Women’s History Month, members of the Dover Century Club visited with residents of Westminster Village Assisted Living of Dover and highlighted the contributions women’s clubs have made to Delaware’s history and society.

2019 marks the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the law designating March as Women’s History Month in the U.S.

Carolyn Forbes, DCC vice president and past-president of the Delaware State Federation of Women’s Clubs, spoke about the accomplishments and programs currently underway by the DCC, the DSFWC and the national organization, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

As part of DCC President Jane DiMondi's special project, Assisting Seniors, the club supports programs at local senior living communities and centers.