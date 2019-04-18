Dover Capital City Rotary teamed with the Hornets in Action Interact Club at Early College High School at Delaware State University on April 4 to celebrate the club’s one-year anniversary as it inducted new members and installed new officers.

Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills through connection with community Rotarian leaders to discover the power of “service above self.” They organize at least two projects every year — one that helps their school or community, and one that promotes international understanding. Rotary clubs mentor and guide Interactors as they carry out projects and develop leadership skills.

This school year, Hornets in Action completed multiple service projects, including a basketball tournament to benefit a hurricane stricken school in South Carolina, food drives to benefit the Food Bank of Delaware and put together monthly care packages for the residents at Shepherd Place, according to Interact Club Historian Brittany Wilhelm. Hornets in Action also hosted a Candy Gram sale to raise funds for the donations to Dover's Shepherd Place.

Rotary District 7630 includes 41 clubs in Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland.