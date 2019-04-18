Citizens Bank announced its newest lineup of 49 bankers taking part in the 2019 Citizens Bank Ballpark Banker program, including two hailing from Kent County: Dawn Lockridge and Chloe Sayers.

This marks the 16th year of the program, where Citizens Bank colleagues work as brand ambassadors at all Philadelphia Phillies home games at Citizens Bank Park.

Launched in 2004 to coincide with the opening of Citizens Bank Park, Ballpark Bankers is a unique ambassador program in professional sports. A select team of Citizens Bank colleagues brings the brand to life and provides an experience for the nearly 43,000 fans who visit Citizens Bank Park during each home game. The bankers are found at their kiosk in Ashburn Alley, at Citizens Bank Phan Field in the Yard and throughout the ballpark. They help fans find their seats, provide directions and offer courtesy golf cart rides to fans before the game from the parking lot to the gates.

The Ballpark Banker program selection process is competitive and involves an application, interview and manager approval. Each Ballpark Banker works approximately once a month at home games throughout the season as part of his or her regular work schedule. When not working at Citizens Bank Park, they can be found working in local branches and Citizens Bank offices throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

In addition to these roles, Ballpark Bankers volunteer in community outreach efforts, such as the bank's involvement with the Phillies Jr. RBI League. The league reaches more than 7,000 inner-city children by teaching them baseball and the basics of teamwork and sportsmanship.

For more, visit citizensbank.com.