The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Brenford Animal Hospital on April 10 at Brenford’s North Location, 4118 North Dupont Highway, Dover.

Brenford Animal Hospital was started in October 1974 by Craig Stonesifer and William Moffett after relocating from Annapolis, Maryland. Brenford was opened to veterinary services to Kent County, the Eastern Shore and the Delmarva Peninsula.

Brenford is a full-service animal hospital providing health care for small animal and equine patients including routine health exams and screenings, consultations, soft tissue and orthopedic surgery, radiology, dental care, endoscopy, ultrasonography, electrocardiogram, geriatric care and equine sports medicine.

Beyond providing veterinary services to the residents of Kent County and the Delmarva Peninsula, Brenford educates residents about “all health”-related topics — things that will impact the lives of both humans and animals alike.

For more, visit wrenfordanimalhospital.com or call 678-9418.