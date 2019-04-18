Bayhealth’s Inpatient Rehabilitation was awarded a three-year accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

This accreditation, which was an extension of an already in-place accreditation, extends through Jan. 31, 2022.

CARF accreditation is an international program that promotes quality, value and optimal outcomes for rehabilitation programs. Achieving this accreditation signifies that Inpatient Rehabilitation provides the highest quality, value and optimal outcomes for our patients. Inpatient Rehabilitation also holds individual accreditation from CARF as a Stroke Specialty Program.

The unit’s re-accreditation was awarded while the department was still at Bayhealth Milford Memorial; the CARF accreditation transfers with the unit to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus. The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit treats a variety of patients, including those who have had a stroke, spinal cord injury, orthopaedic condition, amputation or other condition. Staff work with patients to address physical and medical challenges, such as mobility issues, self-care, feeding, swallowing, communication and problem solving.

The department’s re-accreditation follows an intense two-day survey where 1,800 standards were considered. The CARF accreditation is not required of the unit, but Bayhealth has been committed to achieving this recognition for several years.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/inpatient-rehabilitation.