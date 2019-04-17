Education students from Wesley College stopped by Allen Frear Elementary School on March 29 to learn more about the Chinese-immersion classrooms.

The students are sophomores in Wesley’s K-6/Special Education Dual-Certification program. Wesley students also visited McIlvaine Early Childhood Center to observe in Spanish-immersion classrooms.

The goal of their visit was to collect information on the methods used by the language teachers. Since most elementary teachers will be called on to help English language learners in their classrooms, this research should help pre-service teachers better prepare for the realities of diverse student populations.