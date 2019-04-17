A tax preparer and two employees were indicted on charges related to the preparation and filing of false tax returns.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Michael J. De Palma, special agent in charge, Internal Revenue Service, criminalinvestigation, made the announcement April 12.

Olry Maurival, of West Palm Beach, Florida; Paula Pognon, also of West Palm Beach, Florida; and Amos Regusme, of Felton, were indicted for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 371 (Case No. 19-80054-CR-Middlebrooks).

Maurival and Pognon were also indicted for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, in violation of Title 26, U.S. Code, Section 7206(2); and Maurival was indicted for filing false tax returns, in violation of Title 26, U.S. Code, Section 7206(1). Their initial appearances are scheduled for April 25 in West Palm Beach.

Maurival operated a tax preparation business where he, Pognon and Regusme prepared taxes, according to the allegations in the indictment. From 2012 to 2015, they prepared and filed returns on which they claimed a variety of credits and deductions to which their clients were not entitled, including the Earned Income Credit, the Fuel Tax Credit, deductions for unreimbursed employee expenses and deductions and credit for educational expenses. In addition, Maurival underreported his gross earnings from the operation of his tax business on his personal tax returns.

If convicted, the defendants face maximum possible statutory sentences of five years in prison, for the conspiracy. In addition, Maurival and Pognon face maximum possible statutory sentences of three years in prison on each of the other counts.

An indictment is only an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orshan commended the investigative efforts of IRS-CI. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Osborne.

